Temperature Has Reached -9°C. Time for Swimming Competition! #Hunza

Over 40 swimmers from different parts of Hunza and Gilgit participated in the annual winter competition in freezing water.

Reported by Saeedi and Ahmadullah

Continue Reading

Previous Deployment of FC troops in Gilgit-Baltistan approved to 'protect forests'

More Stories

Gilgit - Baltistan Deployment of FC troops in Gilgit-Baltistan approved to 'protect forests' 5 days ago Pamir Times

Featured Video Reports Protest Music: Wakhi artists perform at the site of a collapsed bridge in Chipursan Valley 1 week ago Pamir Times

Gilgit - Baltistan GB Chief Court not authorized to take 'suo-moto notice' of issues, rules SAC 2 weeks ago Pamir Times

Gilgit - Baltistan SheDev: Gilgit-Baltistan's "first Women-led tech initiative" launched 3 weeks ago Pamir Times

Gilgit - Baltistan Two medical students from Gilgit-Baltistan hit by "unmarked car" in Bahawalpur 3 weeks ago Pamir Times

Gilgit - Baltistan 10,000 dollars raised for Cancer patient within 15 hours 4 weeks ago Pamir Times