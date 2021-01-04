Mon. Jan 4th, 2021

Temperature Has Reached -9°C. Time for Swimming Competition! #Hunza

10 hours ago Pamir Times
Over 40 swimmers from different parts of Hunza and Gilgit participated in the annual winter competition in freezing water.
Reported by Saeedi and Ahmadullah

