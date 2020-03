ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan International Airline has said that it is planning to resume flights for Gilgit and Skardu from March 26, 2020.

This permission is specially granted for Gilgit and Skardu apparently to assist passengers stuck in different parts of the country.

The flights, as usual, will operate from Islamabad.

