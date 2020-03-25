Wed. Mar 25th, 2020

Results of 292 Coronavirus tests awaited in Gilgit-Baltistan

5 hours ago Pamir Times

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan government has so far tested 589 people for Coronavirus infection.

Results of 292 tests were awaited, while 81 had tested positive, as of March 24, 2020.  The awaited results include 111 suspected cases from Skardu, 79 from Gilgit, 46 from Nagar, 19 from Astore, 16 from Shigar, 15 from Khramang, 3 suspected patients belonging to Punab, 2 from Diamer and 1 from Hunza.

A new group of pilgrims who arrived in Gilgit recently has not been tested yet.

About Author

Pamir Times

administrator

pamir.times@gmail.com

http://pamirtimes.net/

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

“Pakistan Army will never leave the people of GB alone in these challenging times”: COAS

17 hours ago Pamir Times

Four localities in Nagar District declared “Red Zones” to halt Community Spread of Coronaviruses

18 hours ago Pamir Times

China donates 10 tons of medical equipment, including 5 ventilators, 2k Coronavirus test kits, to Gilgit-Baltistan

20 hours ago Pamir Times

23 Coronavirus cases in Gilgit-Baltistan transmitted locally

1 day ago Pamir Times

Coronaviruses Outbreak: Nagar is, so far, the most affected district of Gilgt-Baltistan

1 day ago Pamir Times

[Vidoe] Gilgit city observes lockdown

1 day ago Pamir Times

What do you think?

You may have missed

Results of 292 Coronavirus tests awaited in Gilgit-Baltistan

5 hours ago Pamir Times

“Pakistan Army will never leave the people of GB alone in these challenging times”: COAS

17 hours ago Pamir Times

Four localities in Nagar District declared “Red Zones” to halt Community Spread of Coronaviruses

18 hours ago Pamir Times

China donates 10 tons of medical equipment, including 5 ventilators, 2k Coronavirus test kits, to Gilgit-Baltistan

20 hours ago Pamir Times

[Letter to CM] Opening of Sino-Pak Border Urgently for Chinese Medics

1 day ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: