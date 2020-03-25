Results of 292 Coronavirus tests awaited in Gilgit-Baltistan

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan government has so far tested 589 people for Coronavirus infection.

Results of 292 tests were awaited, while 81 had tested positive, as of March 24, 2020. The awaited results include 111 suspected cases from Skardu, 79 from Gilgit, 46 from Nagar, 19 from Astore, 16 from Shigar, 15 from Khramang, 3 suspected patients belonging to Punab, 2 from Diamer and 1 from Hunza.

A new group of pilgrims who arrived in Gilgit recently has not been tested yet.

