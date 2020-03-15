Ismaili Jamatkhanas closed to help contain Coronavirus Outbreak

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI/GILGIT: The Shia Imami Ismaili National Council for Pakistan has advised Ismailis in Pakistan to offer prayers at their houses and avoid congregations. Events involving large gatherings have been suspended.

As part of the precautionary measures, Jamatkhanas will remain shut, “until the Coronavirus situation gets back to normal”.

Similar steps have also been taken by Ismaili Councils in North America, and other parts of the world.

Coronaviruses are known to spread through touching of affected areas, or social interactions, like shaking hands with an infected people, and standing close to infected people while they sneeze or cough.

The outbreak can be contained by limiting social contacts.

HOW TO STAY SAFE?

World Health Organization’s advice for avoiding spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Hygiene advice Clean hands frequently with soap and water, or alcohol-based hand rub. Wash hands after coughing or sneezing; when caring for the sick; before; during and after food preparation; before eating; after using the toilet; when hands are visibly dirty; and after handling animals or waste. Maintain at least 1 meter (3 feet) distance from anyone who is coughing or sneezing. Avoid touching your hands, nose and mouth. Do not spit in public. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or bent elbow when coughing or sneezing. Discard the tissue immediately and clean your hands. Medical advice If you feel unwell (fever, cough, difficulty breathing) seek medical care early and call local health authorities in advance. Stay up to date on COVID-19 developments issued by health authorities and follow their guidance. Mask usage Healthy individuals only need to wear a mask if taking care of a sick person. Wear a mask if you are coughing or sneezing. Masks are effective when used in combination with frequent hand cleaning. Do not touch the mask while wearing it. Clean hands if you touch the mask. Learn how to properly put on, remove and dispose of masks. Clean hands after disposing of mask. Do not reuse single-use masks.

