With 3 new confirmed cases, Gilgit-Baltistan’s Coronavirus tally reaches 84

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan government has announced that three new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed. The total number of cases, thus, goes to 84.

Gilgit-Baltistan has also reported one death, of Dr. Usama Riaz, due to the coronaviruses infection.

Sharing information, the Chief Minister’s Adviser, Shams Mir, told the media that four people had recovered. Two of them will be discharged from the hospital tomorrow, he added.

Meanwhile, a fresh team of doctors and paramedical staff has reached Nagar district, where four localities have been turned into quarantines, to stop community spread.

About Author Pamir Times administrator pamir.times@gmail.com http://pamirtimes.net/ Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this:

WhatsApp

Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...