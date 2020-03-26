Thu. Mar 26th, 2020

With 3 new confirmed cases, Gilgit-Baltistan’s Coronavirus tally reaches 84

3 hours ago Pamir Times

Workers at a Quarantine established in Gilgit City of Pakistan

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan government has announced that three new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed. The total number of cases, thus, goes to 84.

Gilgit-Baltistan has also reported one death, of Dr. Usama Riaz, due to the coronaviruses infection.

Sharing information, the Chief Minister’s Adviser, Shams Mir, told the media that four people had recovered. Two of them will be discharged from the hospital tomorrow, he added.

Meanwhile, a fresh team of doctors and paramedical staff has reached Nagar district, where four localities have been turned into quarantines, to stop community spread.

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas.

