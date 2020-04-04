Three more tested positive in Ghanche

Nisar Ali

GHANCHE: The district administration has cordoned off Nidichan village in Thagas after three more people from Ghanche tested positive for COVID-19. This increased the tally to five in the district.

Two people from Macholu and one from Thagas locality were shifted to Isolation Centre in Ghanche after testing positive.

Deputy Commissioner Sifat Khan on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting in Ghanche to enforce further restriction to limit further spread of the virus. The meeting was attended by DHO Ashraf Hussain, Pak Army Focal Person for COVID-19, Medical Superintendent Haider Asim, SP Abdullah Jan and local journalists.

Deputy commissioner urged all stakeholders and residents for communal efforts to fight the virus. He further said negligence would not be tolerated in this connection. DC directed to all responsible officials to ensure home quarantine for all those who have recently traveled from other cities.

Pak Army Focal Person for COVID-19 said that they will remain in war-like situation till the cessation of coronavirus from the region. He stressed on the need to ensure sincerity, transparency and dedication in Coronavirus operation.

Medical Superintendent Dr Haider Asim and DHO Ashraf Hussain expressed full confidence on the efforts in place for control of the pandemic. They said all medical professionals were ready to face any challenges. “We will leave no stone unturned in performing our duties. We will fight with the disease till our last breath,” they mentioned.

Meanwhile, the officials visited Thagas tehsil where a man was tested positive for COVID-19. Assistant Commissioner Quban Ali briefed the officials about the overall security arrangements and health facilities.

Another meeting was also held under the chair of 323 Brigadier in Yochung. Speaking on the occasion, brigadier stressed on the need to strictly implement the lockdown. SP was directed to maintain a detailed list of people entering the district from Chumdo Bridge.

Muhalla Dinis of Khaplu was also sealed a week ago after emergence of a positive case. Six of the patient’s family members have tested negative, however, the remaining five members have not been tested.

About Author Pamir Times administrator pamir.times@gmail.com http://pamirtimes.net/ Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this:

WhatsApp

Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...