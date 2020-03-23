Gilgit-Baltistan imposes “Home Lockdown” as coronavirus cases soar to 71

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan government has announced ‘Home Lockdown’ across the region as part of its efforts to enforce social-distancing and curb the spread of the Coronaviruses pandemic.

Addressing a press conference in Gilgit, the region’s Minister for Law, Aurangzeb Advocates, and Adviser to Chief Minister, Shams Mir, announced the decisions of the provisional government.

They said that GB Police, GB Scouts and Rangers will be deployed to strictly enforce section-144. They also announced a ban on inter-district movement.

Shams Mir revealed during the press conference that 16 new Coronavirus positive cases were confirmed on Sunday. These include 14 cases from Skardu and 2 from Nagar.

CM’s Advisor added that all 16 newly confirmed cases were transmitted locally; the patients had no records of traveling abroad. The community spread has further complicated the efforts of the government to curtail the pandemic, which is mostly focused on international travelers.

