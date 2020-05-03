16 new cases of CoVID-19 reported in Gilgit-Baltistan, 630 results pending

GILGIT: Gilgit-Baltistan reported 16 new cases on Saturday, taking the region’s tally of active cases to 93. The total number of cases in the region, including recovered and deceased, has reached 356. The recovery rate stands at around 73%. Three people, including two medics, have died so far.

77% of the Coronavirus patients are men. 41% of the patients fall in the age bracket of 15-30, according to the Health Department of GB.

Hunza and Ghizer were the only two districts with zero CoVID-19 cases in the region. That changed on Friday when Hunza reported its first case. By Saturday Hunza and Ghizer have reported two more cases (one each).

Two laboratories, with a collective capacity of 276 cases a day, are functional in Skardu and Gilgit, but the capacity appears to be insufficient. The total number of cases pending results has reached 630 in the region

