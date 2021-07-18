Majority of new CoVID-19 infections in Gilgit-Baltistan are of the “Delta variant”, first detected in India
GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan Government has confirmed that vast majority of the new COVID-19 infections in Gilgit-Baltistan have been identifies as the “Delta Variant”, the mutated virus first detected in India.
In view of the growing rates of infection, the Gilgit-Baltistan government has closed down offices and directed staff in multiple districts to work from home.
Responding to a question, Imtiaz Ali Taj, Spokesman to the Chief Minister, told Pamir Times that the government is working on expanding the vaccination campaign to protect the masses against CoVID-19.
He urged the masses to follow SOPs and get vaccinated to reduce the risks of infection.