Thu. Jul 22nd, 2021

Majority of new CoVID-19 infections in Gilgit-Baltistan are of the “Delta variant”, first detected in India

3 days ago Pamir Times

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan Government has confirmed that vast majority of the new COVID-19 infections in Gilgit-Baltistan have been identifies as the “Delta Variant”, the mutated virus first detected in India.

In view of the growing rates of infection, the Gilgit-Baltistan government has closed down offices and directed staff in multiple districts to work from home.

Responding to a question, Imtiaz Ali Taj, Spokesman to the Chief Minister, told Pamir Times that the government is working on expanding the vaccination campaign to protect the masses against CoVID-19.

He urged the masses to follow SOPs and get vaccinated to reduce the risks of infection.

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

