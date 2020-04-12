President Dr Arif Alvi visits Gilgit-Baltistan

GILGIT: President Dr Arif Alvi visited Gilgit and Skardu to review coronavirus situation in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The president handed over 15,000 testing kits and personal protective equipment to the government of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Chief Secretary Muhammad Khurram Agha briefed the president about measures taken against Corona Pandemic in Gilgit-Baltistan.

President appreciated the efforts of the provincial government in curbing Coronavirus.

Dr Arif Alvi assured to personally monitor the supply of essential items to Utility Stores in Gilgit-Baltistan.

President was accompanied by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr. Zafar Mirza, Special advisor to PM for youth affairs Usman Dar, chairman of National Disaster Management Authority Chairman Lt Gen Mohammad Afzal.

Chief Minister, governor, Chief Secretary and Force Commander received the president at Gilgit airport.

The president also visited Skardu where he received briefing at Skardu airport.

