HUNZA: Hundreds of aid items donated for the affectees of Attabad disaster in 2011 were found dumped at Dongdas waste dumping site in Ganish.

According to sources privy to the development, the remaining expensive donated items were also missing from the Aliabad warehouses.

Shared by Advocate Khadim Hussain

