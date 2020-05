Shigar: Health officials take a swab sample from a woman who has returned from a pilgrimage in Iran. Photo: Abid Shigri

GILGIT: 27 more people have tested positive in Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday. These include 17 people from Gilgit and 10 from Astore.

One patient has also died of Coronavirus in Astore.

With the jump in the number of fresh confirmed cases, the total number of CoVID-1 case has reached 120.

Six patients have also recovered from the disease, including 4 in Astore, 1 in Nagar and 1 in Gilgit.

Results of 436 cases are awaited.

