Sat. Jun 6th, 2020

NAB returns Rs. 7.5 million to Gilgit-Baltistan

20 hours ago Pamir Times

GILGIT:  National Accountability Bureau Sub Office Gilgit-Baltistan has retuend Rs. 7.5465 million to the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Director NAB Gilgit Baltistan Nasir Junejo handed over a cheque of Rs. 7.5465 million to Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Capt. (R) Khurram Agha on Friday.The amount was recovered from the accused Forest Lessee Maskeen Faqir through Plea Bargain in a reference titled “State Vs. Muhammad Ismail Zafar & Others.

The reference was filed against the officials of Forest Department Gilgit-Baltistan and the Forest Lessees who were involved in illegal logging of timber in Chilas Forest Division.  The accuses had also transported the timber without depositing fine in violation of timber disposal policy 2013 hence causing loss to the national exchequer.

