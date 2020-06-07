Mon. Jun 8th, 2020

14-days lockdown being imposed in Gilgit, Skardu, Astore and Hunza

16 hours ago Pamir Times

Gilgit: The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by CM Hafeez ur Rahman

GILGIT: Government of Gilgit-Baltistan has decided to impose a 14-day stricter lockdown in Gilgit, Skardu, Astore and Hunza districts to curtail the spread of Coronavirus.

Addressing the meeting of Provincial Coordination Committee, Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan has said that the step was being taken on the recommendations of health experts, Home and Health Departments and law enforcement agencies.

Medical stores, shops of essential items, vegetable vendors and businesses affiliated with construction industry will be allowed to operate under stricter SOPs.

The meeting has decided that people from other parts of the country will not be allowed to enter Gilgit-Baltistan. They said over 10,000 tourists were expected to enter Gilgit-Baltistan daily which will further deteriorate the Coronavirus situation in GB.

CM said Gilgit-Baltistan can not afford opening of tourism sector amid the crisis situation.

Chief Minister has said that NDMA will establish three PCR laboratories in Gilgit, Skardu and Astore.

CM directed Health Secretary to establish a Coronavirus Help Line in order to facilitate people.

He directed the authorities to provide the missing facilities at Muhammadabad and Baseen Hospitals.

CM also directed to train staff in order to make the ventilators at Chilas and Astore district functional.

He further directed to follow SOPs at Thore and other check posts.

CM appreciated the efforts of Force Commander Gilgit-Baltistan in providing rations to deserving families.

