Fri. Jul 31st, 2020

BREAKING: Five policemen shot dead in exchange of fire during a raid in Chilas

4 days ago Pamir Times
This is a developing story. We will share updates as more information becomes available.

CHILAS: Five policemen of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) have been shot dead in an exchange of fire during a mid-night raid in Chilas city of District Diamer. Two civilians have also been killed, according to initial reports.

The raid was conducted at the home of an Izhar Ullah, a resident of Ronai Muhallah, Chilas. He is reported to be a proclaimed offender.

Chilas based journalist Shahabuddin Ghauri reports that the raid was conducted at around 2:20am. An exchange of fire erupted leading to the martyrdom of at least five police officials. The deceased CTD officials have been identified as Constable Junaid Ali, Constable Shakil, SIP Sohrab, Constable Ishtiaq Ahmad.

 

The deceased civilians have been identified as Izhar Ullah, a resident of Niaat and Basharat Ullah, a resident of Jaglote (Gilgit).

The injured officials have been identified as Inspector Nabi Khan, Constable Shakar, Constable Hidayat Karim, Constable Shan and Constable Muhammad Ali.

The raid was conducted by CTD Gilgit. There are reports that Chilas police was reportedly unaware of the raid. 

About Author

Pamir Times

administrator

pamir.times@gmail.com

http://pamirtimes.net/

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

An Open Letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan

4 days ago Pamir Times

Gilgit-Baltistan reports 36 new CoVID19 cases, death toll rises to 48

5 days ago Pamir Times

Gang arrested for sodomizing an underage boy for multiple months in Skardu

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

GB Election Commission takes a U-Turn: Polling postponed

3 weeks ago Pamir Times

#Internet4GilgitBaltistan trends as disgruntled users demand quality services

3 weeks ago Pamir Times

Elections in Gilgit-Baltistan to be held on August 18: President Arif Alvi

1 month ago Pamir Times

What do you think?

You may have missed

SCO and HEC organize webinar to discuss internet connectivity issues in AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan

43 mins ago Pamir Times

Unidentified dead body “floats from Indian-held Kargil into Pakistani territory”

5 hours ago Pamir Times

CoVID19 and Gilgit-Baltistan’s Tourism Industry

2 days ago Pamir Times

Three more CoVID19 related deaths, 48 new cases, reported in Gilgit-Baltistan

2 days ago Pamir Times

COVID 19: A Paradigm Shift in Education

3 days ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: