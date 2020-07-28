BREAKING: Five policemen shot dead in exchange of fire during a raid in Chilas

This is a developing story. We will share updates as more information becomes available.

CHILAS: Five policemen of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) have been shot dead in an exchange of fire during a mid-night raid in Chilas city of District Diamer. Two civilians have also been killed, according to initial reports.

Photograph of the house in #Chilas which was raided by the Counter Terrorism Department last night, leading to an exchange of heavy fire and the death of at least 5 officials and 2 civilians. Five CTD officials also injured in the incident. #Gilgit pic.twitter.com/WE2omUhFCn — PAMIR TIMES ® (@pamirtimes) July 28, 2020

The raid was conducted at the home of an Izhar Ullah, a resident of Ronai Muhallah, Chilas. He is reported to be a proclaimed offender.

Chilas based journalist Shahabuddin Ghauri reports that the raid was conducted at around 2:20am. An exchange of fire erupted leading to the martyrdom of at least five police officials. The deceased CTD officials have been identified as Constable Junaid Ali, Constable Shakil, SIP Sohrab, Constable Ishtiaq Ahmad.

The deceased civilians have been identified as Izhar Ullah, a resident of Niaat and Basharat Ullah, a resident of Jaglote (Gilgit).

The injured officials have been identified as Inspector Nabi Khan, Constable Shakar, Constable Hidayat Karim, Constable Shan and Constable Muhammad Ali.

The raid was conducted by CTD Gilgit. There are reports that Chilas police was reportedly unaware of the raid.