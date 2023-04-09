Hunza businesses worried about delays in reconstruction of collapsed bridge

With reporting by Farman Karim Baig

HUNZA: Various business organizations and association in Hunza have expressed their concern over the slow pace of construction work on the bridge damaged by the glacial lake outburst in Hassanabad, Hunza on May 7, 2022.

They have called on the authorities to expedite the work before the increasing water flow from Shishper glacier disrupts the project further. This delay, they fear, could have a negative impact on the tourism industry and Pak-China cross-border trade.

In a statement, the business associations have urged the Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan, Chief Secretary Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani, and Force Commander Major General Kashif Khalil to play an active role in ensuring the timely completion of the project. They have emphasized the importance of the bridge as a key transportation link between Pakistan and China and called on the authorities to take swift action to address the issue.

The business community has also expressed concern over the potential loss of income and damage to the economy if the project is further delayed. They have called on the authorities to allocate more resources and prioritize the project to minimize the disruption to businesses activities.

