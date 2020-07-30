Three more CoVID19 related deaths, 48 new cases, reported in Gilgit-Baltistan

GILGIT: Three more Coronavirus related deaths were reported in Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday; 2 in Skardu and 1 in Diamer.

48 more cases of Coronavirus were reported in Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday; Skardu 18, Ghizer 16, Gilgit 6, Hunza 3, Shigar 2, Nagar 1, Kharmang 1 and Diamer 1.

37 patients have recovered on Wednesday; Hunza 20, Gilgit 12, Diamer 3 and Skardu 2.

Skardu is becoming the new hotspot of Coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan with 81 Active Cases followed by Ghizer 60, Astore 58, Gilgit 49, Hunza 43, Diamer 37, Shigar 7, Ghanche 5, Nagar 3 and Kharmang 1. Number of Active Cases stands at 344 with 1673 recoveries and 53 deaths. 116 tests were conducted in Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday; PHQ Gilgit 67, CMH Skardu 28 and RHQ Chilas 21.

