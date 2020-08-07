Fri. Aug 7th, 2020

54 new cases of CoVID19 reported in Gilgit-Baltistan, including 32 in Hunza

13 hours ago Pamir Times

GILGIT: Gilgit-Baltistan reported 54 more cases of Coronavirus on Thursday. This included 32 cases in Hunza, 7 in Gilgit, 6 in Astore, 4 in Skardu, 2 in Ghizer and and 1 each in Diamer and Kharmang districts.

15 patients have also recovered; Hunza 7, Skardu 5 and Gilgit 3. Number of Active Cases in Gilgit-Baltistan increased to 371. 1,861 people have recovered so far, while 55 deaths have been reported.

Skardu tops the tally with 85 Active Cases followed by Hunza 65, Astore 65, Ghizer 58, Gilgit 53, Shigar 16, Ghanche 10, Kharmang 7, Diamer 6, and Nagar 6.

143 tests were conducted in GB on Thursday; PHQ Gilgit 81, CMH Skardu 28 and RHQ Chilas 34.

