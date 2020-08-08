Sun. Aug 9th, 2020

Sehat Insaf Card scheme launched in Ghanche, 9000 cards to be distributed

24 hours ago Pamir Times

GHANCHE: Deputy Commissioner Kamal Qamar handing over a "Sehat Card" to a citizen. Through the card, citizens are able to pay for their health expenses.

By Nisar Ali

GHANCHE: The first phase of Sehat Insaf Card scheme has been launched in district Ghanche. Deputy Commissioner Kamal Qamar and Gilgit-Baltistan Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Deputy General Secretary Amanullah Khan on Friday distributed cards among the residents of Ghanche.

A simple ceremony was held at Deputy Commissioner House which was attended by 10 people, in view of the CoVID-19 pandemic.

PTI’s Deputy General Secretary said that provision of health facilities to deserving citizens was top priority of the government.

The deputy commissioner showed optimism and hoped that the scheme will benefit the public.

Focal person for the cards in Ghanche and representative of Estate Life Insurance and Salik Foundation, Abbas Roshan, sharing details, said that 9,000 cards will be handed over to people at their door-step and up to 60,000 people will benefit from the scheme.

About Author

Pamir Times

administrator

pamir.times@gmail.com

http://pamirtimes.net/

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

SCO briefs MoIT&T officials on initiatives for improving internet access in Gilgit Baltistan and AJK

24 hours ago Pamir Times

SCO and HEC organize webinar to discuss internet connectivity issues in AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan

1 week ago Pamir Times

Three more CoVID19 related deaths, 48 new cases, reported in Gilgit-Baltistan

1 week ago Pamir Times

Vice Chancellor KIU visits Aga Khan Schools, appreciates help to university students during pandemic

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

SCO & Bank Alfalah Sign Mobile Financial Service Agreement to support 6 million people

3 weeks ago Pamir Times

‘No family, race and country is safe from Covid -19. Precaution is key’, says Dr. Imam Yar Baig

1 month ago Pamir Times

What do you think?

You may have missed

Shandur Dispute

22 hours ago Pamir Times

SCO briefs MoIT&T officials on initiatives for improving internet access in Gilgit Baltistan and AJK

24 hours ago Pamir Times

Sehat Insaf Card scheme launched in Ghanche, 9000 cards to be distributed

24 hours ago Pamir Times

54 new cases of CoVID19 reported in Gilgit-Baltistan, including 32 in Hunza

2 days ago Pamir Times

Mix ramifications: Heed or heed not?

3 days ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: