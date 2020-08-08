Sehat Insaf Card scheme launched in Ghanche, 9000 cards to be distributed
By Nisar Ali
GHANCHE: The first phase of Sehat Insaf Card scheme has been launched in district Ghanche. Deputy Commissioner Kamal Qamar and Gilgit-Baltistan Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Deputy General Secretary Amanullah Khan on Friday distributed cards among the residents of Ghanche.
A simple ceremony was held at Deputy Commissioner House which was attended by 10 people, in view of the CoVID-19 pandemic.
PTI’s Deputy General Secretary said that provision of health facilities to deserving citizens was top priority of the government.
The deputy commissioner showed optimism and hoped that the scheme will benefit the public.
Focal person for the cards in Ghanche and representative of Estate Life Insurance and Salik Foundation, Abbas Roshan, sharing details, said that 9,000 cards will be handed over to people at their door-step and up to 60,000 people will benefit from the scheme.