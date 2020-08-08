Sehat Insaf Card scheme launched in Ghanche, 9000 cards to be distributed

GHANCHE: Deputy Commissioner Kamal Qamar handing over a "Sehat Card" to a citizen. Through the card, citizens are able to pay for their health expenses.

By Nisar Ali

GHANCHE: The first phase of Sehat Insaf Card scheme has been launched in district Ghanche. Deputy Commissioner Kamal Qamar and Gilgit-Baltistan Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Deputy General Secretary Amanullah Khan on Friday distributed cards among the residents of Ghanche.

A simple ceremony was held at Deputy Commissioner House which was attended by 10 people, in view of the CoVID-19 pandemic.

PTI’s Deputy General Secretary said that provision of health facilities to deserving citizens was top priority of the government.

The deputy commissioner showed optimism and hoped that the scheme will benefit the public.

Focal person for the cards in Ghanche and representative of Estate Life Insurance and Salik Foundation, Abbas Roshan, sharing details, said that 9,000 cards will be handed over to people at their door-step and up to 60,000 people will benefit from the scheme.

About Author Pamir Times administrator pamir.times@gmail.com http://pamirtimes.net/ Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this:

WhatsApp

Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...