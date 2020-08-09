Two deaths, 13 new cases of CoVID-19 infection reported in Gilgit-Baltistan

GILGIT: Two more Coronavirus related deaths were reported in Gilgit district today, taking the toll to 57.

13 more Coronavirus cases were reported in Gilgit-Baltistan on Sunday; Skardu 5, Gilgit 4, Hunza 3 and Ghizer 1.

12 patients have recovered on Sunday; Skardu 6, Astore 3, Gilgit 2 and Diamer 1.

Number of active cases in Gilgit-Baltistan stands at 363 with 1914 recoveries and 57 deaths. 80 tests were conducted in Gilgit-Baltistan on Sunday; PHQ Gilgit 31, CMH Skardu 21 and RHQ Chilas 28.

About Author Pamir Times administrator pamir.times@gmail.com http://pamirtimes.net/ Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this:

WhatsApp

Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...