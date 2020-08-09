Two deaths, 13 new cases of CoVID-19 infection reported in Gilgit-Baltistan
GILGIT: Two more Coronavirus related deaths were reported in Gilgit district today, taking the toll to 57.
13 more Coronavirus cases were reported in Gilgit-Baltistan on Sunday; Skardu 5, Gilgit 4, Hunza 3 and Ghizer 1.
12 patients have recovered on Sunday; Skardu 6, Astore 3, Gilgit 2 and Diamer 1.
Number of active cases in Gilgit-Baltistan stands at 363 with 1914 recoveries and 57 deaths.
80 tests were conducted in Gilgit-Baltistan on Sunday; PHQ Gilgit 31, CMH Skardu 21 and RHQ Chilas 28.