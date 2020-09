SKARDU: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Skardu has sentenced Muzaffar Abbas and Tajamul Hussain to death for raping, filming and blackmailing a teenager in Skardu.

ATC Judge Mahmoodul Hassan has also handed down life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 million each.

The judge has awarded another culprit Mubarak Ali life term with Rs 0.5 million fine.

Rajab Ali Qamar’s report

