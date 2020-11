GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan caretaker cabinet has approved the COVID-19 risk allowance for officials of the regional health department.

3,645 employees of BPS-16 and below, will receive 12,000 rupees per month, as part of the allowance package, while 557 employees of BPS-17 and above will receive 24,000 rupees per month.

The policy will cover the period from July 1 to September 30, 2020, according to a notification received here.

