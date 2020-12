ISLAMABAD: The Executive Board of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has approved an inquiry against former GB Chief Minister, Syed Mehdi Shah. He is accused of being involved in corruption.

Syed Mehdi Shah, a PPP stalwart, ruled GB as Chief Minister from 2009–2014. He has, since then, lost two general elections.

