Transparency International recommends reexamination of bidding process for construction of “Regional Grid” in Gilgit-Baltistan

GILGIT: Transparency International has said that complaints about irregularities in the bidding process for construction of a regional grid in Gilgit-Baltistan have surfaced, raising concerns about lack of transparency.

In a letter addressed to the region’s Chief Secretary, Transparency International has said the joint venture chosen to implement the project lacks “expertise and experience” and that their foreign partners are not registered to operate legally in Pakistan.

Through the letter, written on January 4, 2023, Transparency International recommends to the Chief Secretary to examine the complaint and invite bids again, if the complaints were valid.

Transparency International also comments in the letter that the complaints appear to be correct.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...