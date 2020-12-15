Wed. Dec 16th, 2020

SheDev: Gilgit-Baltistan’s “first Women-lead tech initiative” launched

GILGIT: A group of young tech-entrepreneurs have launched SheDev, Gilgit-Baltistan’s “first women-led tech company.”

SheDev is a women lead tech-project initiated by TechScape (pvt.ltd) with the vision of digitally empowering women across Gilgit-Baltistan, according to an official.

“With the aim of including more women in the field of technology, “this venture has been established as a platform for women, where they can utilize their digital skills.”

“SheDev comprises a team of zealous, empowered women who aim to thrive in the field of technology. It provides its employees with a favorable environment to work, complete with the resources to enhance their skills”, the press statement reads further.

“The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams”, so says Eleanor Roosevelt. And, we agree. Every startup has that one moment that changes its course.”

For SheDev, it started with a team of girls wanting to break stereotypes and move forward. With the aptitude to change and the rigor to keep working till the results were accomplished, they succeeded in taking the leap of faith, complete with the risks and preventive measures, to establish an entity solely for women of the society.

