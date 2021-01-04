Karachi Police kills young man from Hunza, protesters demand justice

KARACHI: The Karachi Police has killed Sultan Nazir, 24, a resident of Khan Abad village, Hunza, Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to details, Sultan was shot dead near the Habib Chowrangi area of Metroville, Karachi, last night when he was reportedly returning to Garden after attending a family event in Metroville.

Sultan was reportedly traveling on a bike operated by ride-sharing company, Bykea, at the time of the incident. The driver of the bike has reportedly survived unhurt.

Angry protesters marched to the SITE Police Station after social media posts attributed to the Sindh Police portrayed Sultan Naseer as a street criminal. Karachi based people from GB gathered outside the police station and chanted slogans against the police for the brutal killing of the young man and falsely trying to present him as an outlaw.

Senior journalist Ghulamuddin (GD) has revealed on his Twitter, microblogging site, account that SHO Ayaz Khan and a constable are involved in the ‘fake encounter’.

Family members of Sultan Nazeer have demanded registration of FIR under Section 302 and Section 7 of Anti-Terrorist Act (ATA) against SHO Ayaz Khan and the unidentified constable.

According to sources SHO Ayaz and a constable is involved in the alleged encounter, investigation is under way to ascertain but aggrieved party demands an FIR like UsamaSatti, where is State?#Justice4SultanNazir #JusticeForUsamaNadeemSatti @KarachiPolice15 @ShkhRasheed — GHULAMUDDIN (GD) (@GD_Alisher) January 4, 2021

It has been learnt that Sultan Nazeer has no criminal records.

Meanwhile, SSP Kemari has formed a committee led by SP Baldia to investigate the incident.

Protesters have threatened to march to the police station in larger numbers if a case is not registered against the officials involved.

This is the second incident of police brutality in three days in which innocent people have been shot dead. There was a national outrage recently after a young man, Usama, was shot dead by the Islamabad Police.

