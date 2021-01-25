Tue. Jan 26th, 2021

SCO and AKF-Pakistan sign MoU, Will establish IT Park in Nasirabad Hunza

7 hours ago Pamir Times

ISLAMABAD: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Special Communications Organization (SCO) and the Aga Khan Foundation (Pakistan) [AKF (Pak)] to improve IT and digital infrastructure and services in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

According to a press statement, the overall purpose of the MoU is to strengthen cooperation between SCO, AKF(Pak) and other Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) agencies in light of the shared objective of sustainable socio-economic development of GB through reliable internet and telecom infrastructure.

One of the key objectives of the MoU is the establishment of an IT Park in Nasirabad, Hunza, which will provide state-of-the-art IT infrastructure with un-interrupted power supply, high speed internet facility and a co-working space for small and growing businesses, start-ups, freelancers and chambers of commerce.

The MoU was signed by Brigadier Muhammad Maqbool Ahmed, Deputy Director General SCO, and Mr. Akhtar Iqbal, Chief Executive Officer AKF(Pak) in the presence of Major General Ali Farhan HI(M), Director General SCO and AKDN leadership in Pakistan including Mr. Sultan Ali Allana, Director of the Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development, Mr. Hafiz Sherali, President, Ismaili Council for Pakistan, Mr. Iqbal Walji, Chairman Aga Khan Foundation, Pakistan, Mr. Aziz Boolani, CEO Serena Hotels & Chairman AKRSP and Air Cdre Waqar Ahmed, Director Operations and External Affairs AKF(Pak).

The MoU, according to the press statement, also envisions greater cooperation between SCO and AKF(Pak) for the provision of high-speed internet services to schools and health facilities, creation of market linkages, mobilization of resources to strengthen the ICT infrastructure, and strengthening disaster risk reduction surveillance systems amongst other.

The MoU will enable SCO and AKF(Pak) to support communities in GB to attain maximum economic benefits from larger development initiatives such as CPEC by using ICT as major source of employment and economic returns.

About Author

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

SCO sponsoring Samina Baig’s K2 summit attempt

3 days ago Pamir Times

Rs.2.9 billlion proposed for project to expand, upgrade cellular services along KKH

1 week ago Pamir Times

Young mother dies while delivering baby at DHQ Hospital Chilas, CM orders inquiry

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

Karachi Police kills young man from Hunza, protesters demand justice

3 weeks ago Pamir Times

Detention of two KIU students condemned

4 weeks ago Pamir Times

Protest Music: Wakhi artists perform at the site of a collapsed bridge in Chipursan Valley

1 month ago Pamir Times

What do you think?

You may have missed

SCO and AKF-Pakistan sign MoU, Will establish IT Park in Nasirabad Hunza

7 hours ago Pamir Times

Man arrested for murdering Chitrali wife and infant child

24 hours ago Pamir Times

SCO sponsoring Samina Baig’s K2 summit attempt

3 days ago Pamir Times

Rs.2.9 billlion proposed for project to expand, upgrade cellular services along KKH

1 week ago Pamir Times

Early Childhood Education and COVID-19 Pandemic

1 week ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: