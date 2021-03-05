Tue. Mar 9th, 2021

16-years-old girl loses life during appendix surgery, parents demand inquiry

3 days ago Pamir Times

A view from inside the operation theater

Reported by Abdul Rahman Bukhari

GILGIT: A 16-year-old girl died at the Provincial Headquarter Hospital (PHQ) Gilgit due to the alleged negligence of the doctors after she underwent appendix surgery.

The family members of the deceased have accused the doctors of negligence, costing the girl her life.

The deceased has been identified as Shazia, daughter of senior journalist Hamid Nagri. She was a student of 9th grade.

The spokesperson of PHQ Hospital has said that her appendix surgery was successful. The girl suffered cardiac arrest while being shifting to a ward, he added.

The PHQ Hospital spokesperson has further said that the girl was immediately shifted on a ventilator, but she could not survive. He has said that cardiac and medical specialists were present to deal the situation.

Meanwhile, member Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Shehzad Agha has demanded inquiry into the alleged negligence.

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

FIA arrests govt employee for harassing woman online

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

Shaukat Ali Khan appointed as ‘Global Chief Information Officer’ of the Aga Khan University

3 weeks ago Pamir Times

CM seeks journalists’ support in countering “fake nationalism, sectarianism”

2 months ago Pamir Times

Temperature Has Reached -9°C. Time for Swimming Competition! #Hunza

2 months ago Pamir Times

Deployment of FC troops in Gilgit-Baltistan approved to ‘protect forests’

2 months ago Pamir Times

GB Chief Court not authorized to take ‘suo-moto notice’ of issues, rules SAC

3 months ago Pamir Times

What do you think?

You may have missed

16-years-old girl loses life during appendix surgery, parents demand inquiry

3 days ago Pamir Times

Senator Falak Naz Chitrali makes history

5 days ago Pamir Times

Challenges of Traffic Engineering in Gilgit City

5 days ago Pamir Times

Committee formed to deliberate on ‘administrative, constitutional reforms’ in Gilgit-Baltistan

5 days ago Pamir Times

The Paradox of Indoctrination in Education

2 weeks ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: