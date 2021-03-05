16-years-old girl loses life during appendix surgery, parents demand inquiry

Reported by Abdul Rahman Bukhari

GILGIT: A 16-year-old girl died at the Provincial Headquarter Hospital (PHQ) Gilgit due to the alleged negligence of the doctors after she underwent appendix surgery.

The family members of the deceased have accused the doctors of negligence, costing the girl her life.

The deceased has been identified as Shazia, daughter of senior journalist Hamid Nagri. She was a student of 9th grade.

The spokesperson of PHQ Hospital has said that her appendix surgery was successful. The girl suffered cardiac arrest while being shifting to a ward, he added.

The PHQ Hospital spokesperson has further said that the girl was immediately shifted on a ventilator, but she could not survive. He has said that cardiac and medical specialists were present to deal the situation.

Meanwhile, member Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Shehzad Agha has demanded inquiry into the alleged negligence.

