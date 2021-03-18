Dr. Fehimda Mirza presents Pakistan’s flag to mountaineer Sirbaz Khan to hoist at the top of Anapurna mountain

ISLAMABAD: Dr. Fehmida Mirza, President, Pakistan Sports Board presented Pakistan’s Flag to Mr. Sirbaz Khan, a young mountaineer from Hunza to hoist at the Peak of Annapurna (8091-M) and see him off for Nepal.

Mr. Sirbaz Khan had call on the Minister yesterday, before travelling (today) for his expedition to Nepal to summit Annapurna alongwith Mr. Abdul Joshi another mountaineer and his supporting 3-members. Earlier, he climbed five peaks of above 8000-M, he told the Minister that he has a mission to climb 14 peaks those are above 8000-M.

Dr. Fehmida Mirza, federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination appreciated the endeavors of young mountaineer and his team and said that the Government is taking all possible measures and steps to promote sports at grass root level to nurture young talent like him who can bring glory to the name of Pakistan and promote its good image globally. She also said that the Government is already playing its role but the true vision of revival of sports can only be achieved when all stakeholders of the sports’ ecosystem including national federations, provincial associations, and media play their role in collaboration.

She wished the young mountaineers good luck on behalf on Government and people of Pakistan.

Sirbaz appreciated this gesture of presenting Pakistani flag and meeting with the team and said that it will be a source of encouragement not only for him and his team but also to the other emerging climbers towards this mountaineering.

Mr. Abu Zafar Sadiq (President) and Mr. Karrar Haidri (Secretary) from Alpine Club of Pakistan were also present during the call on.

