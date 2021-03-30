Pakistani Filmmaker Shehzad Hameed’s “Himalayan Meltdown” Documentary Wins In Japan

ISLAMABAD: (PR) Singapore-based Pakistani filmmaker Shehzad Hameed Ahmad has clinched the Green Image award for his documentary film ‘Pakistan’s Himalayan Meltdown’ at the 8th Green Image Film Festival in Tokamachi City, Japan.

FINAL RESULTS: https://green-image.jp/en/news/2021/03-29/7671/

PAKISTAN’S HIMALAYAN MELTDOWN [WATCH FULL DOCUMENTARY]:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nsDE0-xPPK8

A total of 177 films were submitted from around the world out of which only 12 were shortlisted by the jury consisting of members from Hitotsubashi University and the National Film Archive of Japan.

Pakistan’s Himalayan Meltdown was filmed by Shehzad in 2019 that focused on why the second largest icecap outside the polar regions is melting at the fastest rate in human history. One-third of the Himalayan glaciers is projected to melt away by the end of this century due to climate change, threatening the supply of water to nearly 2 billion people across South Asia. The documentary discovers how water can potentially become a major flash point between India and Pakistan as the team went undercover to observe the proliferation of water by thieves in Karachi.

Only in March, Shehzad also won the Best Documentary award for his film ‘Bangladesh’s Delta Disaster’ at the Tagore International Film Festival 2021 in West Bengal, India.

BANGLADESH’S DELTA DISASTER:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tV42sBSq1Mw&t=1438s

Shehzad’s ‘Bangladesh Delta Disaster’ was part of his three-part series where filming took place across Bangladesh, Cambodia and Indonesia where the filmmaker unearthed the historical ties between communities with some of the most critical waterways in Asia and how these waterways have influenced people’s way of life and how their fate and fortunes.

ONCE UPON A RIVER – SERIES TRAILER:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=75pe7r6u_iM

Ahmad has previously won a record 6 New York Festival medals in Los Angeles for his work along with 2 Global Media Awards in Germany. He has won a Silver Award at the 2020 Handle Climate Change Film Festival in China, Mediacorp News Award of the Year 2015 in Singapore, Pakistan’s Agahi Journalist of the Year 2016, Tagore Film Festival 2020, Canada International Film Festival 2020, Gender Equality Impact Changemaker (Male) by United Women Singapore 2020 amongst others.

