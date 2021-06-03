“Sweet Tooth” restaurant sealed after a dozen ice-cream lovers land in hospital
HUNZA: The Hunza District administration has sealed a restaurant called “Sweet Tooth” after contaminated ice-cream sent almost a dozen customers to hospital.
All patients were treated and sent home, according to a hospital source, and they are in stable condition.
According to information shared by the district administration, the restaurant located in Karimabad has also been fined ‘heavily’ for failing to maintain hygienic standards.