Mon. Jun 7th, 2021

OEC releases fifth edition of flagship “Educure” Magazine

2 days ago Pamir Times

GILGIT: (PR) The Organization for Educational Change (OEC) has announce the launch of Educure Magazine’s Edition V.

Educure magazine is the flagship project of the OEC and it has published 4 editions in past. This year’s edition aims to raise ‘Mental Health Awareness’ and pay homage to the commendable services of our ‘Organic Leaders’.
This Magazine is compiled by students and it brings to people of GB and Chitral, remarkable content to read.
To read the Magazine online please visit: https://oec.org.pk/projects/educure/edition-v/
To place order for print version please visit: https://oec.org.pk/product/educure-5th-edition/
OEC has said that print edition of the magazine will be available by the end of June, 2021.

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

OEC releases fifth edition of flagship "Educure" Magazine

