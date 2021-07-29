[Poetry] I Am Growing

Inspired by the divine love of Shams Tabriz and Rumi.

The first drop of rain fell on me.

Awakening my soul from a long sleep

I smelled a distinct fragrance of rose

Penetrating into my body slowly yet very deep

I saw the birds flying in the sky

It yearned to set my soul free.

I witnessed the flowing water in a river.

Allowing my love to flow in you

And yours in mine

The warmth of wind defeated the coldness of my heart

I just saw myself

Different from me

Your love made me so pure and clean

Is it reality or just a dream?

Is it me or you in me?

How this happened when and why?

I don’t remember the time.

therefore, I call it divine.

