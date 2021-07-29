[Poetry] I Am Growing
Inspired by the divine love of Shams Tabriz and Rumi.
The first drop of rain fell on me.
Awakening my soul from a long sleep
I smelled a distinct fragrance of rose
Penetrating into my body slowly yet very deep
I saw the birds flying in the sky
It yearned to set my soul free.
I witnessed the flowing water in a river.
Allowing my love to flow in you
And yours in mine
The warmth of wind defeated the coldness of my heart
I just saw myself
Different from me
Your love made me so pure and clean
Is it reality or just a dream?
Is it me or you in me?
How this happened when and why?
I don’t remember the time.
therefore, I call it divine.