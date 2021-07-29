Sun. Aug 1st, 2021

[Poetry] I Am Growing

2 days ago Pamir Times

Inspired by the divine love of Shams Tabriz and Rumi.

 

The first drop of rain fell on me.

Awakening my soul from a long sleep

I smelled a distinct fragrance of rose

Penetrating into my body slowly yet very deep

I saw the birds flying in the sky

It yearned to set my soul free.

I witnessed the flowing water in a river.

Allowing my love to flow in you

And yours in mine

The warmth of wind defeated the coldness of my heart

 

I just saw myself

Different from me

Your love made me so pure and clean

Is it reality or just a dream?

Is it me or you in me?

How this happened when and why?

I don’t remember the time.

therefore, I call it divine.

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

