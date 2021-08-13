Fri. Aug 13th, 2021

Outrage after alleged killers of newly married woman are released on bail

3 hours ago Pamir Times

GOJAL: Residents of Gojal Valley have expressed shock and anger after a court released two alleged killers of a woman on bail.

Social media is abuzz with condemnation as hundreds of people share photographs of Adiba, a newly wed girl was who was found dead in suspicious conditions near a riverbank on June 6, 2021, in Shimshal, a remote valley located in the north of Hunza district of Pakistan’s Gilgit-Baltistan region.

A few days after the incident, Police arrested Adiba’s father-in-law (Sameem Shah) and brother-in-law (Faheem Shah) on suspicion of murder, on complaint lodged by Adiba’s brother and other family members.

Later, the Gulmit Police, after preliminary investigation, registered a First Information Report (FIR), under section 302/34, in which it was mentioned that the two accused had confessed to their crime.

Copy of the FIR registered by Police

Both of the accused, Sameem Shah and Faheem Shah (Father and Son), were later sent to jail by a session court, while the investigation was underway. Adiba had married Nadeem Shah, son of Sameem Shah, 7 months before her body was found at the bank of Shimshal river.

A maternal uncle of the deceased woman confirmed to Pamir Times that the accused were released on bail three days back. He said that the accused were reportedly released dur to lack of an eye-witness.

The family of Adiba has reportedly submitted a review petition, requesting the court to cancel the bail and use forensic evidence, including the autopsy report to dispense justice.

The incident of June 6 had triggered widescale condemnation and unrest across the region, with people demanding justice for Adiba.

Hundreds of posts have been shared on social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, demanding justice, after news of the accused individual’s release on bail came out yesterday. Netizens are using the hashtag #JusticeforAdiba to raise their concerns and demand justice.

There are also reports about street protest planned by civil society members in different parts of Gojal Valley, a Sub-Division of Hunza.

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

PTI faces its first by-election in Gilgit-Baltistan, as LA-4 (Nagar) constituency goes to polling today

5 days ago Pamir Times

Married woman found dead in river, suspicion of murder

5 days ago Pamir Times

The Case for Realignment of KKH at Taata Pani

1 week ago Pamir Times

WWF raises alarms about wastewater management, pollution, around Attabad Lake

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

Sharp rise in number of covid-19 related deaths in Gilgit-Baltistan

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

Majority of new CoVID-19 infections in Gilgit-Baltistan are of the “Delta variant”, first detected in India

4 weeks ago Pamir Times

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Outrage after alleged killers of newly married woman are released on bail

3 hours ago Pamir Times

Religious and Social Stratification of Politics in Gilgit-Baltistan

9 hours ago Pamir Times

Pakistani Filmmaker Shehzad Hameed features in Global COP26 Climate Crisis Video

2 days ago Pamir Times

PTI faces its first by-election in Gilgit-Baltistan, as LA-4 (Nagar) constituency goes to polling today

5 days ago Pamir Times

Married woman found dead in river, suspicion of murder

5 days ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.