Fri. Aug 27th, 2021

High Altitude Porter hopes to climb 6,401m high peak along with teenage daughter and son

2 days ago Pamir Times

SHIGAR: High Altitude Porter Khawaja Ali wants to set a new record by summitting a 6,401 meters high peak in Shigar district, along with his 18 years old son, Ali Ahmad Shigri, and 15 years old daughter, Amina Shigri.

The family team aims to embark on the adventure on August 27.
 
“I want to set a world record by climbing the peak along with my daughter and son”, Khawaja Ali Haider said.
 
He said that the morale of his children is high and they are hopeful about climbing the mountain on self-help basis.

