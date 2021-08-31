Tue. Aug 31st, 2021

GB Police devises strategy to ensure security of Chinese workers in Gilgit-Baltistan

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan Police has, through a notification, announced a number of steps to ensure protection of Chinese nationals working on various development projects in the region.

Registration of all foreigners will be ensured at the district level as part of the strategy. Steps will also be taken to ensure fitness of security guards and their weapons providing security to the Chinese workers.  GB Special Branch will ensure vetting and verification of security guards.

Movement of foreigners, including Chinese workers, will have to be reported at the local police station to ensure safety measures. CCTV cameras will be installed in residential areas and work sites where Chinee nationals spend time. Vehicles will not be allowed. Vehicles carrying Chinese workers will avoid night movement.

The measures have been taken after an attack took lives of several Chinese and Pakistani workers in the Dassu area of Kohistan. The decisions were taken during a meeting chaired by the Inspector General of Police on August 25.

Pakistan’s foreign Minister, Qureshi, had blamed ‘India-Afghan’ nexus for the attack, saying the violence was aimed at hurting the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

