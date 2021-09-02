Women entrepreneurs of Ghizer learning business skills during bootcamp organized by CIRCLE

GAHKUCH: A group of around 35 women entrepreneurs, from 15 villages of Ghizer district, are participating in a four-day training organized by CIRCLE, a non-profit organization. The in-person training will be followed by five weeks of remote support and training.

The training is being conducted by Sadaffe Abid, CEO of CIRCLE, Faisal Sher Jan, Strategic Advisor COLABS and Kaleem Ullah, Head of Growth at Uworx.

During the training, the participants, in addition to learning new skills, are also “identifying problems, solutions and how entrepreneurship can solve these problems.”

A similar training will be conducted next week in Gilgit.

According to a communique shared with the media, “CIRCLE is a social enterprise working on women’s empowerment and leadership development, as well as digital equity, through advocacy, research, technology, and innovative entrepreneurship labs.”

The training is supported by Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom – Pakistan enabling CIRCLE to bring startup and digital marketing to Gilgit Baltistan.

Aga Khan Economic Board is assisting in outreach and facilitating women with accommodation, according to the organizers.

