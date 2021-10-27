Wed. Oct 27th, 2021

Call for Entries: Bam-e-Dunya Film Festival

Pamir Times

GILGIT: Bam-e-Dunya film festival is now accepting film submissions for its first ever event to be held in Gilgit from 9th of December to 11th of December 2021.

On the occasion of International Mountain Day, the “Bam-e-Dunya Film Festival” will be showcasing variety of short films related to mountain regions and it will be an exciting opportunity for the youth of Gilgit-Baltistan to watch best films from the mountain regions.
WWF-Pakistan with the support of ICIMOD and in collaboration with Tourism department GB, Karakorum International University and SCO aim to create an artistic space for the Mountain region visual artists, who are keen in research, folk stories, documentation of mountain communities, climate change, mountain value chain & entrepreneurship, biodiversity, sustainable tourism and educational awareness. This space will enable the youth to share and discuss local and regional challenges, opportunities, success stories, and provide a platform for local and national researchers and filmmakers to interact, discuss, form networks and to foresee opportunities for joint ventures and play a due role for effective policy recommendations.
The Festival is open to all filmmakers, producers, professionals, journalists, students, freelance multimedia experts and amateurs’ filmmakers who have produced content about the mountain regions. Short documentaries, fiction, docu-drama and animated movies less than 30 minutes are being accepted in the festival.

Call for Entries: Bam-e-Dunya Film Festival

