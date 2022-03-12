Tue. Mar 15th, 2022

Construction of 46km long road to Kalash Valley started, 4.6bn rupees allocated for project

2 days ago Pamir Times

By Gul Hamaad Farooqi

CHITRAL: A 46-kilometers road will be constructed at the cost of 4.6bn rupees to connect Kalash Valley with Chitral town. It is the first major project, since the independence of Pakistan, timed at increasing connectivity for the valley located adjacent to Nooristan province of Afghanistan, home to the indigenous Kalasha people.

Deputy Commissioner Lower Chitral Anwarul Haq inaugurated the construction work, along with a number of district and NHA officials. He said that the project includes construction of nine bridges,  culverts,  shoulders, drainage system, and blacktopping. He further added that NHA has allocated Rs 4.6 billion for this road while land compensation for  the owners of land coming under this road would be paid by the provincial government.

The Deputy Commissioner said that construction of the road was a long-awaited demand of the people of the area and it would not only provide employment to 2,000 people but also boost tourism.

Locals have expressed joy over construction of the road. A resident of Ayun Valley told this scribe that in the past people would take up to 10 hours to travel the 22-km road, due to difficult terrain and absence of safe roads. He hoped that the new road will make it easier for locals and tourists to reach the valley.

The construction work is expected to complete in two years.

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

Chitral: Mine leaseholders reject revival  of Mine and Mineral Blocks Policy

5 days ago Pamir Times

Married woman found dead in river, suspicion of murder

7 months ago Pamir Times

Three sisters have “drowned” in Chitral’s Shoghore river

8 months ago Pamir Times

ECNEC approves Shandoor-Gilgit, Thallichi GB – Shounter AJK, road projects, costing upto 68bn rupees

9 months ago Pamir Times

Vehicle carrying 10 people plunges in river while crossing wooden bridge in Upper Chitral, 2 survive

10 months ago Pamir Times

Senator Falak Naz Chitrali makes history

1 year ago Pamir Times

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

“Integration of technology in education” discussed during event organized by AKUEB in Gilgit

1 day ago Pamir Times

Construction of 46km long road to Kalash Valley started, 4.6bn rupees allocated for project

2 days ago Pamir Times

Air Pollution in Gilgit-Baltistan; Environmental vulnerability during harsh winters

3 days ago Pamir Times

IUCN Green List of Protected and Conserved Areas launched to certify KNP and other Protected Areas in Pakistan

3 days ago Pamir Times

Chitral: Mine leaseholders reject revival  of Mine and Mineral Blocks Policy

5 days ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: