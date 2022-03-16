Alert: Heatwave could lead to faster melting of glaciers, cause floods in Gilgit-Baltistan, warns PMD

GILGIT/ISLAMABAD: The average temperature in Gilgit-Baltistan could soar by 7-8 degrees, above normal temperature, during the next week, triggering floods due to faster melting of glaciers and snow.

This has been stated by the Pakistan Meteorological Department in a notification issued on March 15.

Hasanabad in Hunza has specifically been declared ‘at risk’ of Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF).

Government agencies and communities have been warned to ‘stay vigilant’ to cope with any untoward incident.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this:

WhatsApp

Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...