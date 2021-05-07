Incidence of “ice” consumption among youth worries residents of Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD: (Monitoring Desk) Chilas based journalist Muhammad Qasim has reported in a social media post that an increasingly larger number of youth are indulging in consumption of the synthetic drug, known by many street names, including “ice”, “meth”, “super ice”, “crystal” and “crystal meth”, to mention a few.

Expressing apprehension about the prevalence of the drug among a segment of the society, he has called on the law enforcers and civic leaders to address the issue.

Consumption of “ice” or “meth” has been reported from other parts of Gilgit-Baltistan region during the last couple of years.

There are reports that “ice” is mainly being smuggled into Gilgit-Baltistan from the neighboring KPK region. Whether the drug is being manufactured locally or imported from outside the country is unclear.

Police remains tightlipped about the issue.

“Ice” is considered to be a lethal substance that can cause affect heartbeat, cause psychosis, induce panic and trigger delirium. In some cases, Ice can also cause heart-failures, leading to instant death.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this:

WhatsApp

Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...