Renowned Art Historian Jean Baptiste Clais visited the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Lahore Fort

LAHORE: (PR) Renowned French ethnologist and art historian Jean Baptiste Clais visited the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Lahore Fort, said a Press Release .

Mr. Clais is currently the curator of the Asian collection and European porcelains at the Department of Art Objects at the world-renowned Louvre Museum in Paris, France. He was briefed on the ongoing heritage initiatives in the Lahore Fort by the Aga Khan Culture Service – Pakistan (AKCS-P), the Pakistan Affiliate of the Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC), an agency of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN). The visit is part of the ongoing collaborative efforts between the Agence Française de Développement (AFD), the French Embassy, Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) and AKCS-P.

AKCS-P’s plans for the new Visitors Interpretation Centre were shared with Jean Baptiste Clais, who appreciated the conservation efforts being implemented at the Fort while sharing his valuable advice for the planned initiatives. The first of its kind Interpretation Centre will enhance the understanding of heritage and will focus on showcasing the history and architecture of the Lahore Fort. This initiative is part of the AFD funded Heritage and Urban Regeneration of Lahore and its Buffer zone (HURL) project, recently approved by the Government of Punjab for the promotion of tourism and socio-economic development within the Fort and its surroundings

AKCS-P to date has preserved several historic sites in the mountainous region of Gilgit-Baltistan. Since 2007, AKCS-P’s portfolio has expanded and comprises of numerous landmark projects in the Walled City of Lahore, including the ongoing work on the 17th century Wazir Khan Mosque and restored Shahi Hammam (Royal Bathhouse). Since 2015 AKCS-P in partnership with the Walled City of Lahore Authority and support from international donors, began working in the Lahore Fort to oversee and implement appropriate conservation interventions. Subsequently, several monuments have been restored, including the World’s largest Picture Wall.

These initiatives will allow the people of Lahore and Pakistan to get better access to their heritage, history and culture in a manner that strengthens national cohesion and pride. It will also promote Lahore as a world-class tourism destination while introducing the historic walled city of Lahore on a global scale.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

