Mon. Jul 27th, 2020

Irfan Ali Bahadur releases 6 Wakhi and Urdu songs on Patari

20 hours ago Pamir Times

KARACHI: Budding singer Irfan Ali Bahadur has released six tracks on PATARI.

Three of the tracks in Wakhi, Irfan’s mother tongue while three more are in Urdu.

Pamir Times

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

