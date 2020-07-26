Culture Irfan Ali Bahadur releases 6 Wakhi and Urdu songs on Patari 20 hours ago Pamir Times FacebookTwitterLinkedin KARACHI: Budding singer Irfan Ali Bahadur has released six tracks on PATARI. Three of the tracks in Wakhi, Irfan’s mother tongue while three more are in Urdu. About Author Pamir Times administrator pamir.times@gmail.com http://pamirtimes.net/ Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts FacebookTwitterLinkedinShare this:WhatsAppTweetLike this:Like Loading... Share this on WhatsApp Continue Reading Previous Aga Khan Museum celebrates the creativity and artistic contributions of newcomers with a season focused on stories of immigration More Stories Culture Aga Khan Museum celebrates the creativity and artistic contributions of newcomers with a season focused on stories of immigration 5 months ago Pamir Times Culture Video Reports Govt. of Pakistan urged to take measures for protection, promotion of Wakhi language and heritage 5 months ago Pamir Times Culture Video Reports Bururshaski Research Academy brings mystical musical colours of Karakoram to Islamabad 6 months ago Pamir Times Culture Tourism Gilgit: ‘Chapter One’ hosts German photographer’s exhibition 10 months ago Pamir Times Culture Winners of the 2019 Aga Khan Award for Architecture announced 11 months ago Pamir Times Culture Gilgit - Baltistan Bam-e-Dunya Music Conference sets ambitious goals of protection and promotion of music 12 months ago Pamir Times What do you think? Cancel reply