PTV Peshawar Center starts Khowar language news bulletin

Journalist Mohammad Sharif Shakeeb presenting the first ever news broadcast in Khowar language from PTV Peshawar Center. (Screengrab)

CHITRAL: Pakistan Television’s Peshawar Center has started transmissions in Khowar, a language spoken in Upper and Lower Chitral districts, and in parts of the neighboring Gilgit-Batlistan region.

It is for the first time that a news bulletin was transmitted by the PTV Peshawar Center in Khowar.

Khowar is a Dardic language, classified as part of the Indo-Aryan family of languages. Khowar, also sometimes referred to as Chitrali, is the third largest language of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, spoken about half a million people.

