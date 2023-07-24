PTV Peshawar Center starts Khowar language news bulletin
CHITRAL: Pakistan Television’s Peshawar Center has started transmissions in Khowar, a language spoken in Upper and Lower Chitral districts, and in parts of the neighboring Gilgit-Batlistan region.
It is for the first time that a news bulletin was transmitted by the PTV Peshawar Center in Khowar.
Khowar is a Dardic language, classified as part of the Indo-Aryan family of languages. Khowar, also sometimes referred to as Chitrali, is the third largest language of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, spoken about half a million people.