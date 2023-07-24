Wed. Jul 26th, 2023

PTV Peshawar Center starts Khowar language news bulletin

2 days ago

Journalist Mohammad Sharif Shakeeb presenting the first ever news broadcast in Khowar language from PTV Peshawar Center. (Screengrab)

CHITRAL: Pakistan Television’s Peshawar Center has started transmissions in Khowar, a language spoken in Upper and Lower Chitral districts, and in parts of the neighboring Gilgit-Batlistan region.

It is for the first time that a news bulletin was transmitted by the PTV Peshawar Center in Khowar.

Khowar is a Dardic language, classified as part of the Indo-Aryan family of languages. Khowar, also sometimes referred to as Chitrali, is the third largest language of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, spoken about half a million people.

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

