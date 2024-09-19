 The Buber Model: A Community-Led Response to Climate-Induced Disasters

By Israruddin Israr

Over the past decade, climate-induced disasters have had a devastating impact on Pakistan, with the northern region of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) being particularly affected. Official estimates reveal that between June and August 2022, the GB government faced losses exceeding 7 billion rupees due to floods and landslides. These disasters claimed 14 lives, injured 3 people, and destroyed or damaged over 1,100 homes. Critical infrastructure, including 52 bridges, 22 powerhouses, and more than 500 irrigation channels, was severely damaged, isolating communities and disrupting livelihoods.

As climate change continues to intensify, GB’s vulnerability to glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs), flash floods, and landslides increases. Pakistan ranks among the most at-risk nations for climate-related disasters, and GB’s mountainous terrain and underdeveloped infrastructure exacerbate these challenges. While organizations such as the Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA), Aga Khan Agency for Habitat (AKAH), the UNDP’s GLOF Project (Phase 2), Al-Khidmat Foundation, and the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) have developed disaster response mechanisms, the crucial role of local communities must not be overlooked.

For centuries, the people of GB have lived in these harsh environments, gaining extensive knowledge in managing natural calamities. The region’s customary laws, dating back to the seventh century, reflect the deep-rooted traditions that govern local responses to crises. Although these practices are not well-documented, they continue to shape community life. Residents have built and maintained irrigation channels, roads, bridges, and tracks connecting remote areas, demonstrating a long-standing commitment to preserving natural resources, using them sustainably, and safeguarding local infrastructure.

These traditions form the backbone of a community-centered disaster response model. Even after the abolition of the Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR) in 1974, which diminished the formal role of these customary practices, many rural areas still rely on them. While younger generations may be less familiar with these traditions, they remain integral to life in older villages. One of these traditions—providing assistance to neighboring villages in times of crisis—was recently exemplified in Buber, where a combination of modern knowledge, government support, and community wisdom came together to respond to a disaster. This response, now known as the “Buber Model,” stands as a beacon of resilience and disaster management.

The Buber Model: A Beacon of Hope

Buber, an ancient settlement in the Punial Valley (formerly a princely state), is the second-largest village in the valley after Sher Qilla, Punial Ghizer District, Gilgit-Baltistan. On August 26, 2022, Buber Village was struck by one of the most devastating floods in its history. Sixty-five homes were completely destroyed, several others were partially damaged, and ten lives were lost, leaving the community in a state of shock. However, what followed was an extraordinary, community-driven response that gained national attention and became a model for disaster management.

Immediate Rescue and Community Support

In the immediate aftermath of the floods, the Buber community acted swiftly. Hundreds of families were evacuated to safer locations, including schools and hospitals. The community ensured that men, women, and children had separate, secure spaces for privacy and protection. In a remarkable display of solidarity, local families opened their homes to displaced families, providing shelter and food for over a month and a half. Once the situation stabilized, families whose homes were partially damaged returned, while those whose homes were completely destroyed were provided with temporary shelters.

Organized Relief Committees

To ensure transparent and equitable distribution of resources, the community formed local relief committees, notably the Flood Response Coordination Committee. These committees managed aid distribution from government agencies and non-governmental organizations (NGOs), ensuring that assistance reached those most in need. This system of self-governance maintained the dignity of the displaced families, preventing the aid process from being reduced to external “photo ops.” Hundreds of delegations and relief groups visited the village to offer their sympathy and support, and they were received and briefed by the local committee without bothering the internally displaced persons (IDPs) living in temporary shelters.

Community-Led Reconstruction and the Model Village

One of the most notable outcomes of the Buber Model was the community’s approach to long-term rehabilitation. Recognizing the need for sustainable recovery, the villagers collectively allocated community-owned land to 65 families whose homes had been completely destroyed. With local donations and external support, the community launched a model village project. The new village, constructed on barren land at a higher elevation, is equipped with modern amenities, including a sewerage system, water supply, paved roads, a school, a basic health unit, a playground, and a place of worship. The project garnered national attention when the Prime Minister of Pakistan visited Buber and pledged government support. The model village is now nearing completion, and the displaced families will soon move into permanent homes.

Key Lessons from the Buber Model

The Buber Model highlights the power of community-driven disaster management and offers several key lessons for other regions:

– Preparedness: The community’s quick response highlights the importance of disaster preparedness. Local awareness and readiness were critical in saving lives and maintaining order.

– Rescue and Coordination: The ability of the community to coordinate rescue efforts independently of external aid ensured timely evacuations and minimized chaos.

– Fair Relief Distribution: The formation of local relief committees ensured that aid was distributed fairly and with dignity, avoiding the exploitation of the crisis for superficial gestures.

– Rehabilitation and Reconstruction: The allocation of community land and the successful launch of the model village demonstrate the importance of long-term recovery planning.

– Restoration of Infrastructure: The local community not only worked to rehabilitate the IDPs but also managed to restore the damaged infrastructure of the village, including bridges, water supply, link roads, electricity, and pathways.

– Advocacy for Resource Allocation: The committee initiated a social media and private media campaign as part of their advocacy plan and successfully secured reasonable financial and moral support from NGOs and the Government of Pakistan.

– Resilience and Mitigation: While the community’s response was exemplary, incorporating future disaster mitigation strategies and offering psychosocial support to affected individuals could enhance this model further.

The Buber Model serves as a powerful example of how community-led initiatives can drive effective disaster management in the face of climate-induced crises. Grounded in local resilience, collective action, and dignity, this model provides valuable insights that can be adapted in other disaster-prone regions across Pakistan and beyond. National and regional organizations, including the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA), should study the Buber Model and explore ways to replicate its approach in other vulnerable areas. By building on this framework, future disaster responses can become more inclusive, sustainable, and resilient.

Israruddin Israr is a human rights activist and columnist based in Gilgit-Baltistan. He can be reached at israrhrcpglt@gmail.com.

