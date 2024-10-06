The Scope of eCommerce in Gilgit Baltistan: Capitalizing on the Growing Digital Economy

By Liaqat Ali Hamiya

Why do we still face unemployment problems in Gilgit Baltistan? One reason is that we rely on old education systems that no longer match today’s world needs. The job market has changed, and to find right opportunities, we need to learn new skills, that are aligned with the latest trends.

In the beautiful region of Gilgit Baltistan, a new type of businesses are growing—eCommerce and IT expert services. This means selling and buying things online, and it’s creating exciting opportunities for the people of GB. More people are learning about online shopping and buying various items from different vendors from all over the Pakistan, and as a result, the market is expanding. This is a great time for anyone in Gilgit Baltistan who wants to start an eCommerce business he/she should start from some basics to sell online products.

The Future Growth of eCommerce in Gilgit Baltistan

Although eCommerce is not yet widely established in Gilgit Baltistan, the region is well-known for its unique products like dry fruits, handmade crafts, and other natural resources. These items are in high demand across Pakistan, and as internet access improves, the potential for eCommerce businesses will grow significantly. In the near future, online platforms will provide sellers in Gilgit Baltistan with the opportunity to reach customers not just locally but all over the country and beyond.

How to Start an eCommerce Business with Low Investment

Starting your own online business might seem difficult, but with the right steps, anyone can get started. One of the easy ways to begin is by using platforms like building website on Shopify or WordPress. WordPress is a free platform but domain and hosting cost involve here but you can sign up for just USD 1 on Shopify, create a website, and start listing your products for sale. After a month shopify will start charging you a basic amount monthly, it depends on the plans. Once your store is ready, you can use social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp to promote your business.

Pricing

You don’t need a big budget to advertise; you can start small by sharing your products with friends and family or through online groups. By using social media, you can reach a large audience quickly and efficiently all over the Pakistan.

To get start you can proceed with the Basic plan that include all the basic features which are required to list a product and sell it.

You can start with the basic Plan.

Why Ethics Matter in eCommerce

While eCommerce offers great opportunities, it’s important to be professional and honest in your business. Building trust with customers is key to long-term customer retention. Don’t overcharge for low-quality products or don’t make false commitments in while your product promotions. Providing high-quality products at fair prices will help you build a loyal customer base. The better you treat your customers, the more likely they are to come back to buy again in the future. It is a great possibility your satisfied customer would recommend your products to others as well.

Good customer service is important too. Be responsive, solve problems quickly, and always aim to keep your customers happy. In the online world, customer trust can make or break your business.

Also a social proof is very important in your business, keep asking your customer to review your product. Positive reviews can help you in boosting the sales.

Making the Most of the Internet

In Gilgit Baltistan, more people are spending time online than ever before, because this is something new that we are experiencing. But instead of just browsing meaninglessly, that time could be spent building a business or searching online new income streams. The internet is a powerful tool, and it’s time to use it to create opportunities instead of just scrolling the social media feeds and reels.

Education for the Future

One way to prepare for the future is to teach students in schools and colleges about basics of online businesses. By introducing digital courses in the syllabus will be the big change here, also offering an opportunity for practical experiences on trial base projects, that way can help young people in Gilgit Baltistan develop the skills they need to succeed in the digital world. This will prepare them for businesses, jobs and other opportunities in the growing eCommerce industry.

If anyone wants to know about the Amazon Account Management Services I have already published an article previously on Pamir Times you can read here.

Conclusion

The eCommerce industry in Gilgit Baltistan is full of potential. With unique products, an increasing number of internet users, and growing interest in online purchasing, now is the right time to enter the market. While there are challenges in every business, the opportunities in eCommerce are huge, and with the perfect planning, anyone can succeed. By focusing on honesty, quality, and customer satisfaction, Gilgit Baltistan can become a key player in the digital economy.

Let’s make the most of the internet, build businesses, and prepare the next generation to lead in this exciting new business world of eCommerce and Digital marketing.

Liaqat Hamiya author Liaqat Ali Hamiya is the COO and co-founder of DymaxTech, with over 10 years of experience in digital marketing, eCommerce, and Amazon Private Label (PL) business. He excels in driving growth and innovation in the online business landscape. See author's posts

