How to Become a Virtual Assistant (VA) on Amazon?

By Liaqat Ali Hamiya

A positive development for our digital sector is Amazon has included Pakistan in its list of approved sellers, according to new sources, but what kind of limitation will be there, in which marketplace we would be allowed to sell things no one knows, but still we would be able to sell products in some of the marketplaces if we get access to seller accounts.

When we talk about Gilgit-Baltistan we have limited resources with limited opportunities, there is no private sector where we can get jobs easily, and we all are aware with the government sector, getting a job is not a piece of cake. Fewer opportunities with a high literacy rate is more challenging than any other situation, and this is what we are facing right now. E-commerce and digital business platform are the potential sources that will help us to overcome the unemployment issues. We don’t even have basic facilities, and the internet is the most important one, but the internet we are using in GB for watching YouTube and sharing memes are good enough to get start work on digital platforms such as Freelancer, Fiverr, Up-work or selling on Amazon, Daraz, Shopify, maybe on eBay. If we don’t have opportunities, we will have to create them.

In the emerging global economy, e-commerce and Freelancing have become the most vital part of the economies. Pakistan ranks among the world’s fastest-growing freelancing markets in the world.

Along with the other professions, we need to equip our new generations with the latest skill related to e-commerce and shared economies.

Before diving into the details of the amazon virtual assistant guide I would like to explain what is Amazon virtual assistant (VA).

Amazon Virtual Assistant (VA) is someone who works remotely with other amazon businesses. They can either be employed part-time, full-time or on a project base, it all depends on the nature of the contract you are going to create with the seller.

Amazon is growing super-fast for the last couple of years and providing huge opportunities to the sellers and buyers, as well as the freelancers who are managing other’s businesses on amazon.

Here are some of the famous business models on Amazon

Private Label (PL)

Wholesale FBA

Retail Arbitrage

Dropshipping

Brand Building (want to read more about these models)

The top 5 most popular categories to sell Amazon:

Home & Kitchen

Sports & Outdoors

Health, Household, & Baby

Beauty & Personal Care

Kitchen & Dining

To manage such huge marketplace Amazon sellers are looking for Amazon virtual assistants who can manage their accounts from keyword research, listing creation, to inventory management.

Whether you would like to start your own store or going to manage other’s stores on Amazon, you must have a basic understanding of Amazon business models and processes. The Amazon virtual assistant training is something that will help you to get a start on Amazon.

Here are the major skills that you need to adopt to become an Amazon Virtual Assistant and to create a new revenue stream for yourself

Amazon Product Hunting & Research Tools Sourcing and Logistics Listing Creation Advertisement (PPC) on Amazon

Amazon Product Hunting & Research Tools

After getting some understating about Amazon business models, the first and basic skill you need to learn is product hunting for Amazon to sell and product hunting tools that will help you to get product inside, such as what is the competition, number of sales per month, CPC for advertising and much more.

Amazon Product Hunting or Research is all about analyzing current and last three months’ market trends to choose a winning product – something that can generate a good sale with good trends. The whole work of product research is to find a product with a competitive price with a good profit margin in return.

What is the check list you should follow while choosing a product!

Although you can sell any kind of Amazon’s approved product, but it’s not easy to sell everything specially from Pakistan, if you are looking to sell anything or as an Amazon VA you will have to suggest a product to your client you can follow the checklist below.

Huge demand with Low Competition

Decent profit margins (Min 25% to 30%)

No legal issues

Lightweight items

Small items

Product prices that fall between the range $10 and $30

Products that make at least 10 sales a day

The top 3 related keywords have 50,000+ monthly searches on Amazon

Not seasonal products. They can be sold year-round

2-3 products with less than 50 reviews on the first page

Quick and easy product sourcing from China, Pakistan or any other.

The product should not be fragile

Ability to expand your brand with related products

Product encourages recurring purchases

Similar products that feature best seller rank (BSR) of at least 5,000 in the main category

What kind of tools you should learn to use to get such product insides?

There are many tools that you can use to identify a winning product to sell. Here are the common tools you can use for product mining and extract market insides.

Jungle Scout

Helium 10

Viral-Launch

Jungle Scout (JS)

Jungle Scout will help you to find products to sell, pricing ideas, optimize your listing, manage your inventory and sales, and more.

Source Jungle Scout

Helium 10 (H-10)

JS and H-10 both have almost similar features and they are working in the same way, like product research, finding new product ideas, and competitive research for Amazon sellers. It helps you to find potential and validate product ideas, find actionable keywords, optimize listings, and manage everything of your business from one dashboard.

Source Helium10

Viral-Launch

This tool will also help you to find reliable product ideas to launch with the expected number of sales estimates, new trends, monitor your top competitors and other product insights, and more.

Viral Launch

There are many other tools such as AMZ Tracker, feedback genius, keyword Inspectors., MerchantWords, Camelcamelcamel and much more.

Sourcing and Logistics

Once you are done with the product hunting now you have to move to the next step that is finding a supplier to source the product.

It is the best situation if you are selling your own manufactured products, but not every seller is manufacturing their own products, therefore it is the need to rely on a trusted supplier for getting products. You can source from Pakistan maybe from China or somewhere else. The best platform to find a sourcing partner is Alibaba. They will also help you to get deliver your products to Amazon FBA (Fulfilled by Amazon) warehouse or your warehouse.

When you are searching for products or companies through Alibaba, you must check the supplier’s profile status, for example they must have trade assurance, positive reviews and gold suppliers budge.

Alibaba

Listing Creation

After finalizing the sourcing and shipping now you have to create a real listing for that product on Amazon where people can purchase It. This is a very simple job that you can offer to amazon sellers on Freelancing portals.

How to set up your Amazon product listing

To get some ideas about product listing creation and optimization you will have to go through the amazon Seller Central. Make sure to use VPS to access your clients’ accounts specially when you are using the main account, you can only access a child account from Pakistan right now.

There are many resources available on the internet about listing creation and optimization.

Every listing contains four basic elements

Listing Title

5 feature points

5 to 7 product images

Product discerption (Basic/A+)

Product listing on Amazon

Advertisement (PPC) on Amazon

The most demanding skill on amazon is advertisement (PPC) experts. What is PPC on amazon?

Amazon PPC is an advertising model in which advertisers pay a fee to Amazon when a shopper clicks on their ad that is also called pay per click. Charges depend on the keyword competition and search volume. JS, H-10 tool mentioned above will help you to get some ideas about CPC (Cost Per Click) There are three advertisement types available on Amazon: Sponsored Products ads, Sponsored Display Ads and Sponsored Brands.

These are sponsored ads example. When shoppers click on these ads, amazon will charge the seller.

Amazon offers Advertisement Certification Free of Cost. You just need to signup and start learning about all PPC models.

You can Get register here and start right away.

Thousands of sellers are looking for Virtual assistants to manage their advertising campaigns. Definitely when sellers are done with other things we discussed above such as product finding, sourcing, listing creation, eventually they have to sell the products. PPC is the best tool that helps the sellers to launch and get rank on Amazon search engine.

Advertising Dashboard View

There is a huge list of amazon account management services you can offer and it’s not possible to cover each and everything in this article. You will have to explore more by yourself, everything is available on the internet, you can easily learn these skills and create a new revenue stream.

Type below in the comment area if you have any question, I would collect all questions and try to answer you in my next article.

