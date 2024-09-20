Consultative Meeting on Immunisation, Nutrition, and Maternal and Child Health Held in Gilgit-Baltistan

GILGIT: (PR) Aga Khan Health Service, Pakistan held a consultative meeting for government and private stakeholders in Astore, Gilgit-Baltistan, for the SNIP (Strengthening, Nutrition and Immunisation in Pakistan) programme.

Dr Saleemuddin DG Health, Gilgit-Baltistan was the chief guest and delivered the keynote address. The meeting was attended Dr Shakil Ahmed Director, Health Services Diamer-Astore, DHOs of district Gilgit, Astore and Diamer and representatives from private organisations including WHO, WFP, AKF and AKRSP.

Aga Khan Health Service, Pakistan is implementing this integrated immunisation and nutrition intervention programme on a national scale including key areas of Gilgit-Baltistan and Sindh to improve mothers’ and children’s health, immunisation and nutrition.

The target districts include Diamer, Astore and Gilgit in Gilgit-Baltistan, as well as Thatta and Sajawal in Sindh. The SNIP programme is being implemented in close partnership with the federal and provincial governments, the Aga Khan Foundation and the Aga Khan University. It is funded by GAVI-the Vaccine Alliance, the Power of Nutrition, and the Aga Khan Development Network.

In his address, DG health Gilgit- Baltistan said, “The hardest-to-reach populations in Gilgit-Baltistan have a very high number of wasted and stunted children. In addition, these remote areas have extremely poor immunisation, antenatal, postnatal and nutritional services leading to low immunisation coverages. Taking an integrated approach will help us address these health challenges in the marginalised districts of Gilgit-Baltistan.”

Commenting on the programme, Mr Nadeem Abbas, Chief Executive Officer of Aga Khan Health Service, Pakistan said: “By adopting a collaborative approach, this programme aims to develop resilient health systems and communities in Pakistan, ultimately reducing infant and child mortality and improving the well-being of children and mothers.”

Pakistan faces serious challenges in child health, nutrition, and immunisation, bearing the third highest burden of child mortality and ranking third for most under-immunised children (about 1.2 million) globally. It is estimated that in Gilgit-Baltistan, more than 100,000 women falling in the reproductive age group and 80,000 under-five children are expected to benefit from the interventions of this programme.

