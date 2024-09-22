The Stray Dog’s Issues in Gilgit-Baltistan: The Role of NGOs and Government.

Jamshid Ahmed, Director Operations GB, CDRS

In Pakistan, the stray dog population is estimated to be around 3 million, according to the Global Alliance for Rabies Control (GARC). With over 1 million dog bite cases reported annually, this issue has become a growing public health concern. The situation in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) is no different, where weekly or monthly dog bite incidents are reported, some tragically leading to deaths.

Historically, the government’s response to this crisis has been the mass shooting and poisoning of stray dogs, a practice that is both cruel and environmentally harmful. The poisoning and shooting of dogs not only disturb the ecosystem but also contribute to environmental pollution and raise concerns about public health safety. Such actions violate Pakistan’s Animal Cruelty Act of 1890, which offers legal protection against the mistreatment of animals. Unfortunately, humane solutions have not been adequately implemented, resulting in a continuous cycle of stray dogs and ineffective population control methods.

The Need for TNVR (Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Release)

To tackle the issue of rabies and the rising stray dog population, a humane, scientifically backed approach known as TNVR (Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Release) is being promoted globally as the most effective long-term solution. TNVR not only stabilizes the stray animal population but also prevents the spread of rabies through systematic vaccinations. The government of Pakistan, including the authorities in Gilgit-Baltistan, must prioritize the implementation of TNVR programs across all districts.

CDRS Benji Animal Welfare & Rescue: Pioneering TNVR in Pakistan

Comprehensive Disaster Response Services (CDRS), an organisation actively involved in both human and animal welfare with a mission to improve the lives of impoverished & neglected human beings providing quality healthcare, clean drinking water, empowering youth & women though initiatives that focus on education, economic opportunity & community services. CDRS has taken the lead in addressing the stray animal crisis “CDRS Benji Animal Welfare & Rescue TNVR Program” which focuses on humane methods for controlling stray dog and cat populations, rescuing animals, and promoting animal welfare through their TNVR programs. This initiative has already been successfully implemented in Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, and Skardu.

Todd Shea, CEO and Founder of CDRS, along with the CDRS Benji Animal Welfare team, visited Gilgit-Baltistan in 2023 to engage with the local government on implementing TNVR in the region. The team presented their solution to the chief secretary, home secretary, and other relevant authorities, proposing the establishment of TNVR facilities in four districts. Although the government expressed interest and agreed to help with the initial funding, the process has been delayed due to bureaucratic hurdles. The approval from the Gilgit-Baltistan cabinet is still pending.

Despite showing initial promise, the GB government appears constrained by a lack of funds, which has stalled the creation of TNVR facilities. As the Director of Operations for CDRS in Gilgit-Baltistan, I personally engaged with several cabinet members & relevant departments & individuals, including the cabinet members from Speaker of the GB Assembly to the Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan, Chief secretary, Finance secretary, livestock to LG & RD to each district administrator etc. The outcome of these meetings has highlighted that while the government understands the importance of TNVR, financial constraints continue to be a major obstacle.

CDRS is fully equipped to provide technical expertise and has a proven track record of running successful TNVR programs across multiple cities in Pakistan. The NGO is ready to collaborate with the government in providing training and management services for TNVR facilities in Gilgit-Baltistan. However, government support is crucial for securing funding and logistical backing to establish sustainable TNVR operations in the region.

Dog Killing Resumes

Unfortunately, despite these ongoing efforts, on September 22, 2024, reports emerged of stray dogs being killed in the streets of Gilgit city. This brutal practice continues, with dogs being shot openly on the roads, raising alarm among local communities and animal welfare advocates. These actions not only violate animal rights but also undermine the efforts being made to implement more humane and sustainable solutions.

The current situation in Gilgit-Baltistan demands urgent attention from both government and civil society. With the collaboration of NGOs like CDRS, Gilgit-Baltistan has the opportunity to lead the way in humane population control through TNVR, reducing the suffering of both people and animals. The government must now step forward to ensure that funding and support are provided, and that TNVR is implemented across all districts of Gilgit-Baltistan. Only then can the region break free from the cruel cycle of dog culling and move toward a more compassionate and effective approach to stray animal management.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn

