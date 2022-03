ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan announced to make Skardu as the “skiing capital of Pakistan.”

The PM made the announcement while addressing a mammoth public rally of PTI in Islamabad on Sunday.

Khan also promised to make Pakistan a center of tourism.

